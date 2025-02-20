FOLLOWUP: Here’s the mayor’s promised executive order, hoping to speed up West Seattle light rail

(Image from Final Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle Link Extension, page 176 of appendix N.2)

As reported here two days ago, Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s State of the City speech on Tuesday included a mention that he planned an executive order aimed at accelerating Sound Transit light rail expanded to West Seattle and Ballard. (Currently, the WS extension is expected to open 2032, while the Ballard date is 2039.) When we followed up with his office about the details, they said the actual order would be out later in the week – and npw we have it. Read the executive order here. It still is short on actual details of what kind of zoning changes will be proposed, among other things, saying only “In 2025 and 2026, my administration will develop several bodies of legislation, including land use code amendments, formal adoption of the ST3 projects, and necessary real property transactions to allow the projects to proceed as quickly as possible.” The order also says that while there’s currently a team with 20 full-time city employees focused on ST3 (the ballot measure that included the West Seattle/Ballard extensions), that will be multiplied: “The detailed plan will identify up to 50 additional staff in various City departments who will collaborate with Sound Transit on project design and engineering, environmental review and project permitting, and construction management and project impact mitigation, as well as lead on station area planning and access projects to support the new light rail station communities.” Read the announcement about the executive order here.