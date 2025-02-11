FERRIES’ FUTURE: Online meetings this week, Fauntleroy dock-project open house soon

(File photo, WSF’s Fauntleroy dock)

Two Washington State Ferries notes:

ONLINE MEETINGS THIS WEEK: Noon tomorrow (Wednesday, February 12) and 6 pm Thursday bring WSF’s periodic online systemwide community meetings, with a variety of updates and an opportunity for Q&A. They’re planning to present the same information in both meetings, and you can register for either (or both) by going here.

FAUNTLEROY DOCK REPLACEMENT UPDATES: The plan to replace the Fauntleroy ferry dock by the end of this decade is likely to get a mention at the systemwide meetings. But for those following the project closely, here are two dates to set your calendars for: February 24, when WSF will launch an online “open house” about where the project stands, and 6 pm March 11, when WSF plans a “virtual information session” about it. The open house isn’t ready to go yet, so there’s no link for that, but you can register now for the info session – go here. As we reported in coverage of the project Community Advisory Group‘s last meeting two months ago, WSF is focusing on a “hybrid” option for the new dock’s size and shape. It’s described in the latest announcement as “a longer dock concept to provide more space to load and unload passengers — holding between 124 and 155 vehicles on the dock.”