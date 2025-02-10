Families invited to enroll kids in next free ‘Write YOUR Story’ workshop

Local writer Julia Douthwaite Viglione sent the invitation to the next free “Write YOUR Story“ for 7- to 11-year-olds:

Write YOUR Story Spring 2025

Enrolling now

Theme: Defiance and Protest!

Who is invited? People age 7-11 who like stories

When? Every Wednesday, March 5—May 7, 2025, 4:30—5:30 pm

Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store, 4740 California Ave SW

Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids

“We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”

For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com

We will read The Queen Always Wanted to Dance and Papagayo, The Mischief Maker: two tales that show how to defy oppression in joyous community!