Families invited to enroll kids in next free ‘Write YOUR Story’ workshop

Local writer Julia Douthwaite Viglione sent the invitation to the next free “Write YOUR Story“ for 7- to 11-year-olds:
Write YOUR Story Spring 2025
Enrolling now
Theme: Defiance and Protest!
Who is invited? People age 7-11 who like stories
When? Every Wednesday, March 5—May 7, 2025, 4:30—5:30 pm
Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store, 4740 California Ave SW
Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids
“We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”
For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com
We will read The Queen Always Wanted to Dance and Papagayo, The Mischief Maker: two tales that show how to defy oppression in joyous community!
| 0 COMMENTS