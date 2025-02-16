West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

43℉

ELECTION 2025: Where ballot measures stand, with most votes counted, plus other stats of interest

February 16, 2025 11:16 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

checkbox.jpgAfter four rounds of ballot counts, most of the votes cast in Tuesday’s special election have been tallied. King County Elections has received 38.5 percent of the ballots it sent out, and counted 35 percent. In the Seattle Public Schools levy-renewal votes, Prop 1, the operations levy, has 81 percent approval – up from 77 percent election night – while Prop 2, the BEX VI capital levy, has 75 percent approval, up from 71 on election night. On the City of Seattle multi-part measure about “social housing” funding, the first part – whether to fund it at all – has 72 percent approval, up from 68 percent on election night, while the second part has 1A, a new tax for companies with $1m-plus earners, getting 62 percent approval, up from 57 percent on election night.

Other stats of interest are viewable via the ballot return statistics, which are spread across 12 pages, not just the return stats. Page 5, for example, shows via a shaded map which precincts had the highest turnout (we found 34-1465 west of The Junction with 53 percent of ballots in so far; page 3 shows that 52 percent of ballots have come in via drop boxes and 48 percent via USPS Mail; page 8 shows that the West Seattle Junction drop box is the fourth busiest in the city (surpassed only by Ballard, Seattle Central College on Capitol Hill, and Green Lake).

The February election results will be finalized and certified on Friday (February 21).

Share This

4 Replies to "ELECTION 2025: Where ballot measures stand, with most votes counted, plus other stats of interest"

  • Jort February 17, 2025 (12:14 am)
    Reply

    Rob Saka, a former corporate lawyer for Mark Zuckerberg’s Trump-supporting Meta might want to pause from spouting double-speak for a while and perhaps reflect on what side of the electorate he might find himself in a few short years (if not sooner, based on his nakedly self-serving actions on the council.) Or, as always, perhaps he will choose to continue talking down to his constituents and tell all of us that we are too stupid to see what he’s doing with our own human eyes. Oh, and signing his name with “Esq.” at the end. Also super awesome. Definitely keep that up. These election results are an absolute BLOWOUT.

    • SlimJim February 17, 2025 (8:50 am)
      Reply

      Yeah, they are a blowout. Believe it ot not though, it is possible to vote no on some of these issues without being a Trumpist, or even a  conservative. The world isn’t as black and white as the current political atmosphere has us all thinking and casting everyone as either “for” or “against” us is unhealthy. I’m capable of making choices on election day without feeling locked in to any role others think that vote has put me in. Time to be an individual or you may end up being either one of the “Blue” or the “Gray”.

  • Canton February 17, 2025 (7:52 am)
    Reply

    Sorry, us republicans don’t claim Saka. Democrats have failed us for DECADES… You have to have your head in the sand, if you think the failed decades of democratic leadership has done anything positive for our community. Insanity, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results…

  • WS Urbanist February 17, 2025 (9:28 am)
    Reply

    The passage of Prop 1A, which *actually* funds social housing in Seattle, serves as a clear referendum on the current “something more moderate-leaning” Seattle City Council. This vote demonstrates that Seattle residents are eager for more progressive housing solutions, even if they’re not always represented by the council’s decisions. The strong support for social housing shows that the ‘NIMBY’ perspective isn’t the ‘silent majority’ Cathy Moore and others claim it to be. Instead, it reveals that many Seattleites are willing to invest in addressing our housing challenges through innovative, progressive approaches. I hope this momentum continues with the council voting for alternative 5 of the one seattle plan (one can dream).

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.