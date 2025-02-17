EDUCATORS: Log House Museum, home of history, wants you and your students in its future

(WSB file photo)

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum – home to West Seattle history – has a special event for educators in its future:

Area educators are invited to join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society at the Log House Museum on Thursday, February 27 from 4-5:30 pm.

Learn about our organization and participate in themed activities we are developing to engage your students on field trips to the museum. Light refreshments provided.

The Log House Museum, a City of Seattle Historic Landmark, is located at 3003 61st Ave. SW, one block from Alki Beach. We are located along Metro Line #50. Street parking only.

Register here!