Dine-out benefit, last chance for a choir test run, more for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

Better-late-than-never edition of the daily event list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(Saturday photo courtesy Admiral Neighborhood Association)

BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: As reported here Saturday, the Washington State Black Legacy Institute is welcoming visitors all month for its first major public exhibit. Hours today are 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), with Anna Edwards of Seattle Collaborative Orchestra as guest speaker.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

EAT PIZZA, HELP STUDENTS: Dine-out fundraiser for Alki Co-op Preschool, 4-9 pm at Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Singers invited! The Boeing Employees Choir – open to non-employees too – has open rehearsal one last time tonight at the American Legion Post 160 hall (3618 SW Alaska), 6:30 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: Online gathering, 7 pm, to work on your communication and leadership skills. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

BASKETBALL: One home game scheduled on the peninsula tonight – the West Seattle HS boys host Nathan Hale, 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

