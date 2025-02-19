CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive burglary suspect charged, ordered released

Back on Sunday, we reported on the arrest of an 38-year-old man after a reported burglary in the 4800 block of Beach Drive SW. The City Attorney’s Office subsequently charged the suspect, Christopher D. Montano, with a misdemeanor, 1st-degree criminal trespass. At Montano’s arraignment hearing today, according to court documents, the CAO asked that bail be set at $2500, but Judge Faye Chess ordered him released on personal recognizance. According to the police-report narrative in the case file, officers found him outside the house; he told them he had only gone inside for a few minutes and hadn’t taken anything. Officers say he told them he had burglarized that house before, so he was familiar with it, and that he was homeless, staying at a shelter, but looking for someplace “quiet.” He told officers he had gotten inside just by opening a door, but the housesitter, who had left an hour earlier, told them she had locked all the doors. Montano is due back in court in four weeks.
West Seattle, Washington
19 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS