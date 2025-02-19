CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive burglary suspect charged, ordered released

(Reader photo, Sunday)

Back on Sunday, we reported on the arrest of an 38-year-old man after a reported burglary in the 4800 block of Beach Drive SW. The City Attorney’s Office subsequently charged the suspect, Christopher D. Montano, with a misdemeanor, 1st-degree criminal trespass. At Montano’s arraignment hearing today, according to court documents, the CAO asked that bail be set at $2500, but Judge Faye Chess ordered him released on personal recognizance. According to the police-report narrative in the case file, officers found him outside the house; he told them he had only gone inside for a few minutes and hadn’t taken anything. Officers say he told them he had burglarized that house before, so he was familiar with it, and that he was homeless, staying at a shelter, but looking for someplace “quiet.” He told officers he had gotten inside just by opening a door, but the housesitter, who had left an hour earlier, told them she had locked all the doors. Montano is due back in court in four weeks.