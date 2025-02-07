CLOSURE ALERT: Pump-station project to close section of street

Seattle Public Utilities sent us this notice, which is being circulated in the neighborhood but is likely of wider interest:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is upgrading the water pump station in your neighborhood. The SW Spokane St Pump Station, constructed in 1928, supplies drinking water and fire protection services to parts of West Seattle. Due to its age, this critical facility is at risk of failure during an earthquake, and many of its systems need immediate repair or replacement.

Adjacent to the pump station, SPU will be conducting construction in the roadway for utility installation associated with the project. Travelers can expect periodic full and partial road closures for up to two months beginning in February 2025. During this period, the roadway may be open to traffic with or without construction flaggers depending on the construction schedule. Please plan additional time for travel and follow the signed detour route during full road closures. Periodic full and partial road closures are necessary for safe and timely completion of the work. This work ensures SPU can continue to provide reliable and safe drinking water and fire protection services to our customers.

LOCATION

This work will be done along SW Spokane St and 33rd Ave SW, adjacent to the pump station. Please see the map for the work location and detour route.

SCHEDULE

Expect approximately two months of roadway impacts beginning as early as February 3. During the work period, SW Spokane St. may be closed or restricted. During road closures, please follow signed detours. Construction crews are expected to work Monday – Friday, 7 am – 5 pm. However, the road may remain closed for nights and weekends depending on the work schedule. Please note that the start date, duration, and working hours are subject to change due to permitting, weather, crew availability, and other factors.