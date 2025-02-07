Celebration of Life planned February 12 for Deborah A. Giza, 1953-2024

Family and friends will gather next Wednesday to celebrate the life of Deborah Giza, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Deborah Anne Giza of Seattle passed away peacefully at home on December 10th, 2024. She fought bravely and beat the odds to live five and a half years with stage four cancer. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend.

Deborah was born on August 15th, 1953 to Stanley and Gloria Giza in Buffalo, New York. She was the oldest of four sisters and thirty-one maternal cousins. Deborah grew up surrounded by a large Catholic family who gathered often for visits, picnics, and parties. Family connection was always deeply important to her. After moving to Seattle, she missed her extended family on the other side of the country. When possible, she traveled back home to Buffalo, NY with her son. They created many beautiful memories at Stan and Gloria’s house, visiting relatives, and exploring the Adirondacks.

Deborah loved to learn and devour knowledge. In school, she excelled in diverse subjects. At Depew High School, she studied Latin, Math, and Science and was the ‘71 class salutatorian. She was accepted into many Ivy League universities and chose to attend Cornell, where she majored in premed/prelaw on a full scholarship. Cornell and the town of Ithaca, NY were dear to her. However, after her junior year, Deborah felt the call of adventure. She decided to take a year off to explore Colorado and pursue career opportunities.

Deborah lived much of her life seriously, championing what she believed was right, whether it was a pressing political issue or the right way to clean a bathroom sink. That said, she was also a big believer in living well and enjoying life. Deborah loved to dance, even from a young age. While in Denver, she decided to take up lessons to hone her skills. She became proficient in a variety of ballroom dance styles. Later, she went on to teach dancing and won first place in the Fred Astaire Dance Olympics Intermediate Ladies Cha Cha, in Tacoma.

In the ‘80s, Deborah sold commercial flooring in Denver. When she had the opportunity to expand, she moved to the Seattle area where she managed a large Northwest territory, including Washington and Oregon. She carved out a space in a male dominated industry and was very successful. In 1987, she bought a brand new, blue Honda Civic hatchback, which was perfect for carting samples to clients far and wide. She loved that faithful ride and kept it for decades, right up until the wheels almost fell off, affectionately referring to it as “Old Blue.”

In the Fall of 1987, Deborah met Dan Martin. Two years later, they had a son, Jeff Giza-Martin. She was forever devoted and loving to her son, encouraging him to excel in school, fostering a love of the arts, and cooking him many delicious meals, going out of her way to cook the spicy vegetarian dishes he loved.

Deborah eventually switched careers and realized she needed to pursue her true passion: Teaching! While working as an Instructional Assistant at Mount Rainier High School, she finished her undergraduate degree and completed her Master’s in Teaching. In 2012 Ms. Giza established her roots and a new home at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 in West Seattle. In search of strong educators, the school summoned her into classroom teaching. Ms. Giza had high expectations for herself and would expect no less from her students. She taught with formidable love. She took on teaching assignments in first, fourth, and fifth grade, and sixth grade science. She was delegated to whichever grade level had the highest student needs. She cherished her impact on students’ lives and putting them on a path for success in both education and life. While she liked teaching all subjects, she had a special love for science, in part because of the secrets and pathways she felt it opened for students. Ms. Giza held the many connections she made with students and faculty close to her heart. Whenever she received a note, letter, or artwork from one of her students, her face would light up. Teaching was one of her most fulfilling joys in life.

Deborah also enjoyed the simple things in life and rarely stayed idle. For many years, she sewed her own clothes as well as other garments for friends and family. She made herself quite a wardrobe. Deborah maintained a vibrant home garden where she hosted gatherings to grill, play cards, and sip on coffee, tea, cava, or champagne. She loved to go on garden walks with friends. Her favorite flowers were roses, hydrangeas, and lilies. She was a voracious reader, visiting the nearby library frequently. For fun, she liked to read mysteries, thrillers, and westerns. She enjoyed baking. For her son’s early birthdays, she baked elaborate dinosaur and volcano themed cakes. She baked wedding cakes as well. Deborah’s other hobbies included going to the theater, making friends with neighbors while walking the neighborhood, enjoying beautiful Seattle days at Lincoln Park and Alki Beach, and going out with friends to her favorite brunch, happy hour, and dinner spots. Her guilty pleasures included actively watching game shows such as Jeopardy and Family Feud. She loved the holidays and for many years attended mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as Christmas concerts at Fauntleroy Church.

Deborah was a big believer in having faith that things will turn out for the best. She would often say, “Don’t forget to count your blessings!” Even when times are tough, we have much for which to be grateful.

Deborah was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Gloria Giza. She is survived by her son, Jeff Giza-Martin, her sisters Pamela Giza, Susan Canna, and Laurie Beth Giza, and cat, Cheetah.

Deborah chose natural organic reduction for herself. There was a private service at Recompose on January 9th. A celebration of life will be held at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 on February 12, 2025 at 6 pm.