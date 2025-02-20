BIZNOTE: New (sort of) evening hangout in West Seattle Junction

They’re popular for pastries … and now you can delight in their desserts after-hours!

Snapdragon, on the ground-floor corner of the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), just expanded its hours to open its doors as a champagne-and-dessert bar some nights: Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights, to be specific, from 4 pm until 9-ish, and tonight was Night 1.

Snapdragon is the offshoot of a beloved bakery on Vashon, and started West Seattle operations as a pop-up, eventually putting down roots.