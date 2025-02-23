BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Paper Boat Booksellers reopening this week, in new location

After a month of moving from Morgan Junction to The Junction, Paper Boat Booksellers has announced it’s ready to reopen in its new location at 4522 California SW:

… We just have a few finishing touches to add and while things will be a work in progress for the next few weeks – we are pretty much there and ready to open our doors – trust us, we are ready to open the front shade, take down the paper on the door and let in the natural light. …

They’ll reopen at 10 am Tuesday (February 25) and will keep later hours – 10 am-7 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 am-8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am-5 pm Sundays, closed Mondays. We first reported on the shop’s planned move in December; among other attributes, the new space is twice the size of their old one.