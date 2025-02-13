BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Postseason continues for local high schools’ girls, boys teams

All four local high-school varsity basketball teams are still in postseason play – the West Seattle HS boys play Blanchet at Franklin HS at 7 tonight in a district-qualifier game, the Chief Sealth IHS girls host Foster at 5:30 pm Friday night, and the WSHS girls and CSIHS boys both have TBD games at 7 pm Saturday. The WSHS girls played last night, and WSB contributor Tracy Burrows was there:

(Alya Moore leads the fast break)

Wednesday night at the Cleveland High School gym, the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team lost to Seattle Prep, 41-31, in the Metro League 3A Championship Tournament. The West Seattle Wildcats hung tough against a team with more height and experience at nearly every position. Seattle Prep pressured the ball effectively during much of the first half, causing turnovers and limiting West Seattle’s opportunities to execute their half-court offense. Prep led by a score of 28-14 at the half.

(Colby Timmons shooting from the line)

Scoring opportunities opened up for the Wildcats in the second half, but the shots just wouldn’t go in. The team played the entire game with a 6-person rotation, and fatigue may have contributed to an off-night of shooting. Still, the West Seattle girls played with tremendous intensity the entire game and pulled to within 10 in the fourth quarter after trailing by 15 at the end of the third.

(Seneca Lucas goes up for a shot)

This year’s West Seattle squad is a young team, with two freshmen and a sophomore as members of the starting five. Freshman Alya Moore led the scoring for the Wildcats, with 13 points and senior Colby Timmons racked up 10. Both teams will move on to the District Tournament, which starts on Saturday, February 15. West Seattle will play at either Inglemoor or Mercer Island at 7 pm on Saturday. The full District Tournament brackets will be finalized Friday night.