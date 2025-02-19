Alki Community Council’s February meeting canceled. Here’s what they suggest you do instead

The Alki Community Council meets most months on third Thursdays, but has had to cancel this month’s meeting – originally planned for tomorrow – due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The group’s announcement has a suggestion of what to do instead: They’re asking for people to join District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka in supporting two bills before the state Legislature, relating to a long-running Alki (and elsewhere) issue: “SB 5417 and companion bill HB 1423. This proposed state legislation would authorize the use of automated vehicle noise enforcement cameras in vehicle-racing camera enforcement zones and allow municipalities like Seattle to deploy automated noise enforcement cameras if they so choose.” The full ACC announcement includes links you can use to contact state legislators if you choose to. Noise enforcement has been a long-running issue in Alki; Saka’s predecessor, Lisa Herbold, was working on it seven years ago, though the plan back then did not involve cameras.