16 options for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(This morning – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Wednesdays at 10 am, too! Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the shop’s new location. (4522 California SW)

FUNDRAISER CONTINUES: Second day of The Westy‘s dine-out fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe School, whose online auction (open to all) continues too – see this WSB story for details.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, noon-4 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

(This morning – photo by Sandy Widlan)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Don’t know much about the WS Tool Library? Learn about it via our West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

LEARN ABOUT WAXING SKIS AND BOARDS: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) hosts a 6 pm “Intro to Waxing” clinic tonight – registration info and other details are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show what you can do? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

