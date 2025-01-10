YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Lacrosse Club registration open

Another youth-sports league wants you to know it has opened registration for the year – the Southwest Lacrosse Club. Here’s their announcement:

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced team sport for your K-8th grader? Registration is currently open for the 2025 Seattle Metro Youth Lacrosse Season.

Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club (aka the Titans) promotes, organizes, and develops K-8 youth lacrosse from West Seattle to Federal Way. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels can develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play. No lacrosse experience is required; the club can provide all equipment. We offer full and partial scholarships for those who qualify and have equipment available to loan.

Practices begin mid-February, and games run from March through the end of May. Check out our website or contact us at swlctitans@gmail.com with any questions.