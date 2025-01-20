What’s happening, and not happening, on this West Seattle Monday

(Cold, clear morning – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what you need to know for this West Seattle Monday. First, the major MLK Day closures:

LIBRARIES: Closed.

SEATTLE PARKS FACILITIES: Here’s their plan.

MAIL/POST OFFICE: This is a USPS holiday.

‘PARKING HOLIDAY’: No charge for street parking in city neighborhoods with pay stations.

SOLID WASTE PICKUP: West Seattle is NOT one of the areas of the city where it’s delayed a day this week.

Here’s what is happening:

MLK DAY OF SERVICE: Here’s the roundup of local volunteering opportunities that we published last week.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

COMEDY: Monthly “Routine Killers” comedy show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm. West Seattle’s own Travis Sherer headlines! A few tickets left – go here fast.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley has music Monday nights, with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm, it’s Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!