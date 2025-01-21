WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two cars damaged, one bicycle abandoned

The report and photos are from David:

I want to report a hit-and-run on one car, a kicked-in fender on the car next to it, and an abandoned bicycle leaning against it, all discovered Saturday morning 1/18, on 32nd SW & Trenton.

Please find attached pictures of hit-and-run car and abandoned bike. It’s a mixte-framed Cannondale, and still on our parking strip at last gander.

Perhaps the owner will recognize it and reach out.