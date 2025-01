(WSB photo)

That was the scene in the 4000 block of SW Henderson [vicinity map] a short time ago, as police investigated gunfire in the Fauntlee Hills neighborhood. They told us at the scene that no one was hurt, but they found two shell casings in the street, and bullet damage to at least one parked car. They say the shooter left in a vehicle. We’ll add anything more we find out; if you have any information, the SPD incident # to refer to is 25-028468.