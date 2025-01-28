Washington State Ferries sets next round of systemwide community meetings

(WSB file photo, Fauntleroy WSF terminal)
If you have questions about Washington State Ferries – given that West Seattle has a WSF terminal – you can mark your calendar for February 12-13. Those are the dates announced today for WSF’s next systemwide community meetings, to be held online. The first one will be at noon Wednesday, February 12 (register for the link here); the second one, at 6 pm Thursday, February 13 (register for the link here). WSF says they plan to discuss topics including electrification and workforce development; the Fauntleroy dock-replacement project is likely to be at least mentioned too, as the decision on a “preferred alternative” draws near – here’s our coverage of last month’s meeting about that.
