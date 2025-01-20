TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday, MLK Day and Inauguration Day

6:03 AM: It’s Monday, January 20, 2025, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day.

SCHOOLS

Closed for MLK Day.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

A Cold Weather Advisory alert is in effect until 8 am. The wind chill is into the 20s, though the forecast has today’s high in the low 40s, under sunny skies. Sunrise/sunset – 7:48 am and 4:52 pm.

(Photo by Hana Alishio)

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule despite the holiday.

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule today.

Other transit off-peninsula – The Metro Matters site has the full regional list.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!