TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, January 17, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunshine is promised at least through Monday. Highs in the low 40s. Sunrise/sunset – 7:51 am and 4:48 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The Beach Drive gas-pipeline project has traffic down to one lane, alternating with a flagger, just north of the Lincoln Park Way intersection.

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule. Same for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day on Monday, too.

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule Monday as well as today.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!