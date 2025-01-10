TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday info, with Metro memorial procession downtown

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, January 10, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today, rain returns, with a high in the upper 40s. Sunrise/sunset – 7:55 am and 4:39 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule – except for this, which is expected to affect service for hours:

On Friday, January 10, a bus and transit vehicle memorial procession for Transit Operator Shawn Yim will be held in downtown Seattle. Expect service disruptions, delays, and canceled trips due to this event. King County Metro, community members, riders, and transit agencies throughout the region will gather, to celebrate and remember Transit Operator Shawn Yim, who was killed in the line of duty on December 18. Transit service, the Customer Information and the Lost & Found office services will be temporarily reduced while employees attend the memorial event. We recommend riders who rely on transit services plan to travel early and allow additional travel time and consider alternatives in the event that your bus trip is temporarily not operating. Sound Transit Link 1 Line and 2 Line services and Water Taxi routes are expected to operate regular schedules. Real-time information in trip planning and transit tools, and transit alerts may not be accurate during this period. We appreciate your understanding as the Metro family takes time to mourn our fallen friend and colleague.

According to this post, which includes a map, the procession starts at 10 am.

Water Taxi – As noted, regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – From WSF:

the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will be on regular, two-boat service starting Friday afternoon through Monday. Friday, Jan. 10: The 87-vehicle Tillikum will run as the third, unscheduled boat until 1:15 p.m. and then go out of service for U.S. Coast Guard-mandated maintenance, repairs, and inspections.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – Sunday, Jan 12: The route will be on regular, two-boat service.

Monday, Jan. 13: We expect to have a third, unscheduled vessel back on the route. We will send an update when the timing of this boat move is finalized.

Check here for last-minute changes.

ROAD WORK

*SDOT warns you may see work trucks parked on the high bridge while crews wrap up planned work inside – above, the bridge cam showed a truck on Tuesday morning; another one was in that spot on Wednesday.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

