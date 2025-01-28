TRAFFIC CAMS, ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning – it’s Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

BRIDGE/ROAD NOTES

*The Delridge pedestrian bridge (“live” image above) is scheduled to be closed through 5 pm Wednesday for some remaining tasks from the recent seismic-strengthening project.

*16th SW in the SW Kenyon vicinity has some utility work planned tomorrow (you might have seen the “no parking” signs on both sides of the street). We’re expecting details later today and will update here.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny days and clear nights continuing through Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s, lows around freezing. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:40 am and 5:05 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Salish as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!