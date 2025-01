11:51 AM: A texter reports, “There is a fuel truck stuck on the median just outside the Shree’s gas station on Delridge south of Brandon, It’s backing up southbound traffic.” Avoid the area for a while.

11:59 AM: You can see the truck in the backdrop of our screengrab from the nearest SDOT camera. Police have just been dispatched.

12:02 PM: Officers arrived to find the truck has gotten itself unstuck and departed.