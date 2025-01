3:35 PM: A collision reported to involve a car and school bus is blocking the intersection at 28th/Holden. No word yet about injuries, if any.

3:42 PM: The one SFD unit sent to the scene has already cleared, which means no serious injuries, if any (we’ll be following up). They’re also getting some traffic through – Metro buses, at least – after telling dispatch the bus was able to move to the side of the street.