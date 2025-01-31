West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Beach Drive crash, car fire

January 31, 2025 11:08 pm
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

11:08 PM: Yet another street-blocking crash of note. This time, police and fire are in the 4200 block of Beach Drive, where it’s reported that the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek hit a parked Ford Bronco, after which the Crosstrek caught fire. No report of injuries so far but Beach Drive is reported to be blocked both ways.

11:29 PM: Thanks to the readers who’ve sent video from the scene. The clip above was texted by Janna.

11:36 PM: Officers just told dispatch that the street is open again.

