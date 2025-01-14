SURVEY: Reconnect South Park looking for your thoughts on four ‘potential futures’ for section of Highway 99

The Reconnect South Park initiative continues, envisioning future change along the stretch of Highway 99 that bisects South Park, and if you’re interested in this, the project team invites you to answer its survey: Find the survey here. You can also look at the potential options on the RSP website. (Here’s our report on a project-milestone gathering a little over a year ago.)
