If you’re looking for a new job – or new employee(s) – in this new year, here’s one of our periodic reminders that WSB has a West Seattle Jobs Offered section in the WSB Community Forums. Six new listings are there, from just this past week. If you are hiring in West Seattle/White Center, it’s free to post – go here if you don’t already have a login. (And when you post a job, be sure to include contact info so applicants can reach you directly.)