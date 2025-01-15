Morgan Community Association, Sealth/Denny Thrift Share, walking, running, bingo, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am in Lincoln Park – meet up at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

CHIEF SEALTH IHS/DENNY IMS THRIFT SHARE: Happening this afternoon/evening at the Chief Sealth International High School galleria (2600 SW Thistle):

Chief Sealth and Denny Pop-Up Thrift Share

January 15, 2025

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Chief Sealth Galleria

2600 SW Thistle

Sizes are for all ages and genders. Everything is free. Bring a bag.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). You can learn more about the WS Tool Library in our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

DRAG BINGO: 6 pm at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW) with Jolene Granby. Free to play!

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, all welcome at MoCA‘s quarterly hybrid meeting, online or in-person at WSUU’s downstairs event room off the parking lot, agenda and participation info here. (7141 California SW)

YOGA/MEDITATION/GONG BATH: 7-8:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska), $35, ticket info here.

PIANO NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – all requests!

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: One girls’ varsity home game tonight. West Seattle HS (6-4) hosts Seattle Prep (9-4) at 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your stuff? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!