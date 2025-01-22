HPAC meeting, dine-out benefit, music bingo x 2, more for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Mount Rainier and Duwamish River one recent morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT FOR SANISLO: All day and night, Puerto Vallarta in The Junction is donating part of the proceeds to the Sanislo Elementary PTA. Join them there 4=-7 pm, including a piñata for the kids at 6:30 pm. (4727 California SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am in Lincoln Park – meet up at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT CANCELED: No reading time today because the shop is closing for its move to The Junction.

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL’S NEW-LOCATION OPEN HOUSE: 11:30 am-2 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), where the school will move starting this fall.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Not familiar with the WS Tool Library> Learn about it in our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

HPAC’S FIRST 2025 MEETING: Join the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge in person at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 6:30 pm (earlier than usual because of library hours) – agenda is previewed in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA/MEDITATION/GONG BATH: 7-8:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska), $35, ticket info here.

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your stuff? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!