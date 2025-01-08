Clothing donations, Cribbage Night, Classic SF Book Club, basketball, more on the West Seattle Wednesday list

(Tuesday photo by J. Whitaker)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CLOTHING DONATION DRIVE: As previewed here, today is the second of two days you can take clothing donations – all ages/sizes – to Chief Sealth International High School‘s office until 4 pm for their collection to help families. (2600 SW Thistle)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). You can learn more about the WS Tool Library in our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

KIWANIS CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Visitors are always welcome at the Kiwanis dinner meeting, 6 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), with a guest speaker talking about his work in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), monthly cribbage night, all welcome – all ages, membership NOT required. Coincides with the Eagles’ Taco Night, so you can buy tacos if interested.

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

ALSO AT WS RUNNER – INFO NIGHT FOR ‘GOT FIT’: 6:30 pm at the shop, Info Night for free group-training program for intermediate-level runners who want to get ready for a half-marathon.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: The group’s every-other-year reorganization meeting is online tonight at 6:30 pm – register here for the link. Agenda and candidates (so far) can be found here.

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: Second meeting for this new book club, 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) – this month’s book is “Starship Troopers.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA/MEDITATION/GONG BATH: 7-8:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska), $35, tickets here.

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two girls’ varsity home games tonight. Chief Sealth IHS hosts Seattle Academy (2600 SW Thistle); West Seattle HS hosts Garfield (3000 California SW), both at 7:30 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The mic is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!