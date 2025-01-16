Alki Community Council, White Center Food Bank celebration, more for your Thursday

(Texted photo from Monday’s moonrise/sunset – note the pink reflection)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Delfino’s Chicago-Style Pizza.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: A regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK OPEN HOUSE: Come learn about the White Center Food Bank – which also serves south West Seattle – and celebrate the Lunar New Year a bit early, with food, music, and art at the WCFB HQ, drop in 5-8 pm. (10016 16th SW)

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Hybrid meeting, online or in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7 pm. Agenda details and attendance info are in our calendar listing; all are welcome.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Dxngelo, King Zaae, West of Eden, BnH Deluxe, doors at 6, music at 7, $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Wizdumb starting at 8 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!