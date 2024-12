One more stolen-car report:

Our son’s new to him/used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with plates CNL6303 was stolen this afternoon from the area around Summit Atlas High School at Roxbury and 35th while he was in school. We don’t have an actual photo since it’s new to him, so (this) is the general idea. We would love to recover this as it won’t be valued as much as the work that was just put into it. Case # 24-355046.