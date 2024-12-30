WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mirror thieves

The photo and report are from Stewart:

At 11:52 PM on Saturday, December 28, two men stole a convex mirror mounted in front of my building on Harbor Avenue SW. Took them three minutes. One unbolted the mirror, the other kept watch. Taller man wearing dark blue pants.

Screen grab from building security camera. Stolen mirror is on the left in the photo. Has a partial black protective cap.

If anyone saw or knows anything about this, contact Seattle Police at case number below:

24-948624