WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Incidents at Harbor Ave. and 35th/Avalon 7-11s, Triangle mini-mart

Just before going off watch around 3 am, we heard a flurry of possible robbery calls. The police-radio traffic about them ebbed, so we asked for report narratives. SPD says two resulted in reports:

HARBOR AVE 7-11 ROBBERY: This was reported as “three young males” running into the store “yelling ‘This is a robbery’.” The clerk said they demanded that he open the register; no weapons were seen or implied, “but they were aggressive, and he felt fear,” the officer wrote in their report. Two started taking money while the third collected tobacco products; all three subsequently grabbed food items too. The report says security video reviewed by police showed two were dressed in all black, the third in a hoodie with blue jeans. They apparently waited “for the newspaper run to be delivered” and took the opportunity to run into the store just as the clerk was about to lock the door.

35TH/AVALON 7-11 THEFT: SPD said this did not result in a full report but the dispatch was for a report of theft from the 35th/Avalon 7-11 while the clerk had taken refuge in a locked area in the back.

FAUNTLEROY SHELL ROBBERY ATTEMPT: Police were called to the station/mini-mart in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW. The clerk said that less than 15 minutes earlier, a black four-door sedan pulled up and someone described as “male, in black clothing, black ski mask, approximately 5’8″” got out and tried to enter the mini-mart – but the clerk had already locked the door, which the person then tried, and failed, to force open. The clerk said he saw “another male in black clothing waiting next to the vehicle.” Both then got into the car and left. Police found more than 20 “tobacco products” outside the mini-mart door that might have been loot from one or both earlier incidents.