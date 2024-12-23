TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Christmas Eve-Eve notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, December 23rd – Christmas Eve-Eve.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Second full day of winter, which arrived at 1:20 am Saturday. Today’s forecast: Some sun before more rain, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset: 7:56 am and 4:21 pm.

SCHOOL

2-week winter break, this week and next.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi today – Regular service today.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum as the “ghost/bonus boat” – check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

ROAD WORK/CLOSURES

*Work on the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is paused this week; the south half of the bridge has NOT been reconfigured – that’s now delayed until December 31.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project has just had another milestone – the bridge has reopened.

*Beach Drive gas-pipeline work continues into January, PSE tells us – here’s our latest update.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!