TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-holiday Thursday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, December 26th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

A Wind Advisory alert from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 1 this afternoon. Otherwise, the forecast calls for periods of rain, ongoing south-southwest wind, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:56 am (just one minute short of the latest sunrise of the season) and 4:23 pm.

TRANSIT, INCLUDING HOLIDAY-SCHEDULE PREVIEW

Water Taxi – Regular service today.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Sealth as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule today.

3 ROAD-WORK UPDATES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project has paused work this week; next Tuesday (December 31), the traffic flow is scheduled to shift again.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project has largely wrapped up, and the bridge is now open again.

*Beach Drive gas-pipeline work continues into January, PSE tells us – here’s our update.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!