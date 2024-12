1:17 PM: Thanks for the tips. Traffic is backing up on the westbound West Seattle Bridge because of a crash and emergency response near the Delridge exit. If you have to head that way, be patient – or wait a while.

1:20 PM: One texter says the backup is primarily on the exit ramp itself.

1:39 PM: Thanks to commenter Agen for posting the photo bearing that out. SFD has now cleared, to underscore Agen’s report of no apparent senior injuries.