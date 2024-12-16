West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Movement and music

December 16, 2024 6:57 pm
The clip is from Derick, who emailed from 37th and Graham to announce, “Our holiday light show is finally up and running. It will be viewable daily from sunset to 9:30 pm. Outside speakers turn off at 9 pm, but car radios can still listen on 87.9FM. The whole show is about 15 minutes long.” Nine more spotlights until Christmas – send your suggestion, with or without photo/video, to westseattleblog@gmail.com; see what we’ve already shown by scrolling through this archive!

