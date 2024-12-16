TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Movement and music

The clip is from Derick, who emailed from 37th and Graham to announce, “Our holiday light show is finally up and running. It will be viewable daily from sunset to 9:30 pm. Outside speakers turn off at 9 pm, but car radios can still listen on 87.9FM. The whole show is about 15 minutes long.” Nine more spotlights until Christmas – send your suggestion, with or without photo/video, to westseattleblog@gmail.com; see what we’ve already shown by scrolling through this archive!