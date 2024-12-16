Story time, trivia, trees, meditation, grief support, more for your West Seattle Monday

Here’s our event list for today/tonight, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(The “Disco Tree” at Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees)

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Another chance this morning to go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). “Vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations. If you miss it today, they’re open for viewing 9 am-noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week too, plus one hour before the church’s holiday concerts this weekend.

FORGOTTEN CHILDREN’S FUND TOY DRIVE: Bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the John L. Scott Westwood offices (WSB sponsor) on the breezeway at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), for kids 0-2.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight! Music quiz at Easy Street Records, 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW), free, all ages … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: More Monday night meditating – the Alki Dharma Community hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnamhas music Monday nights, with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm, it’s Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, and/or our Holiday Guide, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!