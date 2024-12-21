READER REPORT: Are these your lost/stolen glasses?

From the WSB inbox:

I found these glasses when I was cleaning up a big pile of dumped stuff … likely from a stolen or ransacked vehicle. I just grabbed the box and put it all in my garage with all the other paper and junk dumped and didn’t immediately look to see what they were. So my apologies to whoever lost these … they look expensive. Maybe a holiday surprise to get them back? I’m in the Genesee Hill area and would be happy to meet someone to give them back.