MISSING: Have you seen Teresa?

From the missing woman’s son:

I’m looking for my mother. She is a senior with Alzheimer’s who is under the care of my brother and I. She wandered off around breakfast time and hasn’t made it home. She left her phone so we aren’t able to locate her. We are off Roxbury and 24th Ave SW …. She is 5’3″, 120 pounds, very talkative and social. She was wearing blue jeans, long sleeve shirt and a vest… She always has a beanie and has glasses. Bobby 360-941-4941