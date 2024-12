A texter identifying themselves as veteran radio personality Bob Rivers‘s longtime agent sent that link – a new video featuring one of his popular holiday spoof songs, taking on Christmas lights and starring West Seattle’s best-known well-lit house. So if you’ve wearied of singing along with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and/or “Joy to the World” after the 20th time, check this out. (And explore Rivers’s “Twisted Christmas” discography.)