After setting up the stage in the Easy Street Café, Cocoa Cris Cringle has launched his annual West Seattle photo session. If you get here before 7 pm, you too can get your pic taken with Cocoa Cris for $20 (benefiting charity) – hats and props available if you want to use them. Kids and pets welcome too. Santa pics can be serious business but it’s always fun with Cocoa Cris – who says he’s been doing this for more than 20 years!