Hallelujah Lights, Christmas-cookie contest, clothing-donation drive, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

CLOTHING DONATION DRIVE: As previewed here, today is the first of two days you can take clothing donations – all ages/sizes – to Chief Sealth International High School‘s office until 4 pm for their collection to help families. (2600 SW Thistle)

TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE: Last day to drop off new, unwrapped toys at Harbor Insurance (3922 California SW)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HOLIDAY ROOM SELFIES: More drop-in DIY photo ops with a holiday backdrop at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), noon – 5 pm.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HALLELUJAH LIGHTS AT THE MOUNT: Community event in memory of those not with us this holiday season, 4 pm at The Mount (4831 35th SW; WSB sponsor), details in our preview.

CHRISTMAS COOKIE CONTEST AT OUNCES: 4-9 pm, enter a cookie or treat at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) and get a drink discount.

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Learn more about the WS Tool Library in our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

SANTA AT PEGASUS PIZZA: “Pegasus Pizza and Pasta in The Junction is having FREE Santa pictures with any purchase from 6 pm-10 pm.” (4520 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

WSHS ORCHESTRA AND CHOIR WINTER CONCERT: 7 pm at West Seattle High School. (3000 California SW)

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The mic is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!