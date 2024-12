One more mystery to solve on this Christmas Eve, a little too urgent for our regular lost/found board. From the WSB inbox:

Stolen/opened Christmas gift with two framed kids’ photos and more. Found yesterday above the ferry dock near Fauntleroy Creek overlook. Damp then, now dried out and in good condition. Do you recognize these youngsters or the pottery studio photos?

We can connect you if these are yours – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.