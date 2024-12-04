Fauntleroy YMCA town hall, Rotary’s Festival of Mini-Trees, more options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Michael Rohter)

Here’s our list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DONATION DRIVES: Our Holiday Guide has a growing list of ways you can share your bounty this season – from giving the gift of warm clothing to dropping off new, unwrapped toys at Toys for Tots and other collection locations around West Seattle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SILVER SOUNDS HOLIDAY SHOW: 1 pm at the Center for Active Living (California/Oregon), “Santa Claus can grant one special wish to a deserving icon—which one will it be? Join the West Seattle Silver Sounds for another unexpected holiday performance and enjoy the music, skits, jokes, prizes, free raffle and sing-along.” RSVP required.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT ARTHUR’S: The Admiral District café is paying homage to the 12 Days of Christmas with a different feature starting at 4 pm daily – today the “four calling birds” make it “Wine Tasting Wednesday.” See the full list here. (2311 California SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES: Admire – and bid on! – decorated mini-trees at the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s holiday event at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW), 5-7 pm – bid by 6:45 and if you win, take your mini-tree home tonight!

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FAUNTLEROY YMCA TOWN HALL: Almost a year after the town hall that made it clear the community wanted the Fauntleroy YMCA to stay and thrive, how are things going? Tonight’s your chance to hear, and talk, about that, 6 pm in the co-housed <strong>Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall. (9140 California SW)

TRIVIA x 4: Four Wednesday trivia locations: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) has trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn at the mic! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!