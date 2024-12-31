FARE-FREE TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: New Year’s Eve Tuesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to New Year’s Eve 2024 – Tuesday, December 31st.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The forecast suggests a mostly cloudy day with high in the low 40s, potentially rainy night with low in the upper 30s. The year’s final sunrise/sunset – 7:57 am and 4:28 pm.

FARE-FREE NEW YEAR’S EVE TRANSIT, + FERRIES

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today, but fare-free (New Year’s Eve), then no service Wednesday (New Year’s Day).

Metro buses – Regular schedule today, fare-free to 3 am Wednesday, Sunday schedule all day Wednesday.

Washington State Ferries – Fares WILL be charged; 2-boat service on the Triangle Route with M/V Issaquah and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum as the “ghost boat.” Check here for last-minute changes.

Other transit agencies/services – Here’s a roundup.

ROAD WORK

*Today is the day the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is scheduled to shift traffic flow to outside lanes. (Please let us know if and when you see this happen, once you can safely text 206-293-6302.)

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

