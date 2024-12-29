Celebration of Life planned January 4 for Riley Kestner, 1993-2024

On behalf of the family of 31-year-old Riley Kestner, killed in a crash in Seaview on October 30, Al shares news of his Celebration of Life next weekend.
I am sharing this announcement of a ‘Celebration of Life’ for Riley Kestner: On January 4, 1-3 pm at the Alki Bathhouse.
The announcement includes “Riley LOVED food; bring what you love to eat or something that reminds you of him!”
(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries and memorial announcements by request, free of charge. Please email the text, and a photo if available, to westseattleblog@gmail.com)
| 0 COMMENTS