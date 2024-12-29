Celebration of Life planned January 4 for Riley Kestner, 1993-2024

On behalf of the family of 31-year-old Riley Kestner, killed in a crash in Seaview on October 30, Al shares news of his Celebration of Life next weekend.

I am sharing this announcement of a ‘Celebration of Life’ for Riley Kestner: On January 4, 1-3 pm at the Alki Bathhouse. The announcement includes “Riley LOVED food; bring what you love to eat or something that reminds you of him!”