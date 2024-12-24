Can you help Nick’s Christmas cards find their way home?

From the WSB inbox this morning:
Our Christmas cards were delivered to the wrong address yesterday and we’re wondering if the blog could help? They are labeled correctly, but a certain delivery company dropped them at the wrong house! (Photo attached – this isn’t our front porch!)
We’ve driven the few streets surrounding our house to check similar house numbers, but no matching house exists… is there a chance that the blog could help crowd-source finding our missing cards?
If you got them by mistake – contact us (westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302) and we’ll connect you!
